Gamers, beware: Hackers spoof MSI Afterburner site to spread malware

MSI has sounded the alarms after hackers spoofed its official MSI Afterburner website in an attempt to spread malware to gamers' PCs.

MSI might be best known for its high-end graphics cards and gaming rigs, but the company also offers a free software tool called Afterburner which the company claims is the “gold standard of overclocking utilities”.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the overclocking tool, you'll have to be extra careful right now. MSI has warned that the webpage has become the latest target of scammers, who are using the address 'afterburner-msi.space' to offer users a fake version of its overclocking software for download.

The site was taken down after the web hosting provider was alerted and the domain name information shows that the site was live for almost one month.

Clicking the link could have caused serious damage to your PC, as the fake webpage may have hosted software which could contain a virus, trojan, keylogger, or other type of malicious program that has been disguised to look like MSI Afterburner.

“MSI is informing the public of a malicious software being disguised as the official MSI Afterburner software,” the company said .

“The malicious software is being unlawfully hosted on a suspicious website impersonating as MSI’s official website with the domain name [afterburner-msi DOT space]. MSI has no relation with this website or the aforementioned domain."

The threat comes at a time when MSI's official Afterburner Software download link is currently closed due to routine maintenance, making the fake link a tempting alternative for those desperate to get their hands on the performance-boosting tool.

MSI noted that its official Afterburner website is not compromised and remains safe to use, and advises that gamers download the software at this link while it's down for maintenance.

“MSI is dedicated to providing reliable products that deliver incredible user experiences,” the company added.

“As such, we find it our responsibility to protect those who have put their trust into our dedication. We condemn the infringement on our proprietary rights and the damage it has caused to MSI’s reputation. Necessary actions to remove the malicious imposter website are underway."

