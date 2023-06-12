Forza Motorsport release date confirms the sim racer is coming this year

It's great news for Forza Motorsport, as the anticipated sim racer just got its official release date confirmed during E3 2023's Xbox Games Showcase.

Last we heard, Forza Motorsport had nothing more than a vague '2023' release window. Now, though, developer Turn 10 has confirmed the game to launch on October 10 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll also be downloadable via Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The latest Forza Motorsport trailer shows off two new high-performance vehicles being added to the game. From General Motors comes the Corvette E-Ray and Cadillac V-Series.R, both making their sim racing debut here. The latter hypercar is also competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship, most recently scoring a podium finish at Le Mans' Circuit de la Sarthe 24-hour race.

Forza Motorsport represents something of a soft reboot for Xbox's sim racing series. It's the first one since 2017's Forza Motorsport 7, with its companion Horizon series taking the reins in 2018 and 2021 with Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 respectively. The latter even features in our best Xbox Game Pass games list.

Forza Motorsport sounds like it'll be a bit of a graphical powerhouse, too. The game will feature real time ray tracing, and Turn 10 has overhauled its physics and destruction systems. This sounds like a big improvement over Gran Turismo 7, which only features ray tracing during replays and has a near non-existent destruction model for its cars.

While most games presented during the Xbox Games Showcase bore vague '2024' release windows, it's a relief to see Forza Motorsport hasn't been pushed back to next year. It, alongside Starfield, should end what feels like a real drought of exclusives this year while we wait for what appears to be a stacked 2024 roster of games for Xbox.