Ericsson and MediaTek expand 5G deployment options

Ericsson has combined four channels with MediaTek - one frequency division duplex (FDD), and three, time division duplex (TDD), to achieve the fastest known downlink speeds of 4.36 Gbps. This four-component carrier (4CC), aggregation combination will expand 5G deployment options for communication service providers by blending different frequency ranges together.

The two companies participated in an interoperability evaluation test (IoDT), using three low-band channels and one mid-band channel within sub-7GHz frequency bands (FR1), they completed 5G Data Call - which occurs within the frequency range where 5G data traffic typically is carried.

The 4CC combination's higher throughput will enable users to download content faster and stream video more smoothly from their smartphones. Fixed wireless access subscribers can also benefit from this combination's increased throughput. Ericsson's flexible Carrier Aggregation solution enables service providers to make efficient use of available spectrum assets while providing superior 5G connectivity.

Boosting 5G performance

Sibel Tombaz, Ericsson Networks' Head of 5G RAN, emphasizes the importance of Carrier Aggregation (or carrier aggregate).“Carrier Aggregation is crucial to getting the best possible 5G performance out of scattered spectrum assets. At Ericsson, we are persistently exploring all possible frequency band combinations to boost capacity and coverage. We have also shown that Carrier Aggregation is a game changer when it comes to optimizing the combined bandwidth of allocated spectrum assets to deliver higher date rates for a greater number of users.”

MediaTek's General Manager for Wireless Communication Systems and Partnership, HC Hwang, noted this technology milestone as evidence of their leadership in Next-Generation Carrier Access innovation. “The technology milestone shows MediaTek continues to be at the forefront of NR CA innovation, developing and testing the next generation of 5G SA technologies in close collaboration with industry partners such as Ericsson, ready to integrate into our leading 5G modems.”

Carrier Aggregation can be an integral component of deploying high-performing 5G networks. It offers the unique capability of combining multiple frequency bands, leading to faster speeds, greater coverage, and improved user experience. Streaming users will enjoy better audio/visual quality, while digital nomads benefit from faster downloads thanks to the FDD spectrum combined with TDD technology. Combining these benefits further expands upon itself.

By combining 20MHz in AWS, 80MHz in CBRS and 200MHz of C-band spectrum, the downlink peak was almost 4.4 Gbps. To test this out, TDD Radio 4426 and Ericsson's Baseband 6448 were utilized.