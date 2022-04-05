Elgato HD60 X capture card offers a bunch of smart new tricks

Audio player loading…

Elgato has unleashed a new external capture card, with the HD60 X offering support for VRR (variable refresh rate) passthrough, and it’s capable of capturing 4K footage (at 30 frames per second or fps).

The follow-up to the HD60 S+ is a neat little box of tricks that hooks up to your console and TV, plus your PC (assuming you have one), facilitating streaming or capturing the game you’re playing (you could also go for a dual PC setup, of course).

It’s possible to stream to Twitch in Full HD resolution at 60 fps while recording that footage to your hard drive (in HDR), or 4K at 30 fps is supported as we mentioned at the outset.

Alternatively, the HD60 X offers 4K HDR at 60 fps passthrough, and also supports VRR passthrough to enable you to benefit from no tearing or stuttering (with a VRR capable display, of course).

The HD60 X makes another useful advance over its predecessor, namely tucking away the HDMI ports at the rear, making the box look neater when hooked up to your kit (with the audio input still on the front for convenience, though).

Analysis: This capture card looks like a sound bet

Priced at $200 (or £190 in the UK, which is about AU$330), the pepped up HD60 X capture card looks like a good step forward from the old model, and seems decently pitched in terms of value proposition.

Another point worth bearing in mind is that it’s also designed to appeal to high frame rate gamers, offering 1080p at 240 fps passthrough, or 1440p at 120 fps – or the possibility of capturing 1080p footage at 120 fps.