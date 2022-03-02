Elden Ring won't run like ass after its latest update

Audio player loading…

Issues blighting the recently released Elden Ring across PC and PS5 are already being fixed in its latest patch. Initial reviews and comments about the games noted that performance on PC platforms was noticeably poor, and that some PS5 users were experiencing issues with their save game data if they left their console on sleep mode.

Elden Ring is the latest game from FromSoftware, a developer best known for making gruelingly difficult titles like the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Last week, FromSoftware made an announcement encouraging all PS5 players experiencing save data issues to shut down the console completely to try and avoid the bug while a full patch was being developed.

PC players also experienced framerate stuttering and other performance issues that have been attributed to the graphics card not being used correctly by the game.

As reported by WCCFTech, the previous 1.02.1 patch should have fixed these bugs, some were still being reported. Patch 1.02.2 claims to have resolved them now though, even referencing a specific issue where the game would shut down completely during a battle with the Fire Giant.

You can read the full patch notes over on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, but we've listed the relevant ones below:

PC patch:

Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed other bugs.

PS5 patch:

Changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated.

Analysis: put down the pitchforks

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

FromSoftware has gained a reputation for creating pretty poor quality ports of its games to PC, and an initial wave of bugs isn't anything unusual for a new triple-A release. In fact, it's likely we'll see more issues pop up before everything is smoothed over, and it's worth bearing in mind that these issues are far from unique to the Demon Souls developer.



There are other complaints that do have some weight to them, however, such as the decision to cap the framerate at 60FPS, despite having support for both DLSS and FSR, two notable framerate boosting technologies offered by Nvidia and AMD respectfully. These obviously help folks with lower-spec computers, but including a framerate cap that low is understandably disappointing for anyone hoping to make the most out of a high-refresh-rate monitor and more powerful components.

If you're still on the fence, we would suggest you wait a few weeks for some additional patches to be released before you start installing the game onto your system, though most of the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, and as with any bugs, you're not guaranteed to run into them during your own gameplay.