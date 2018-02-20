EcoRenew buys phone repair firm iMend

Phone re-manufacturing and recycling firm EcoRenew had acquired device repair specialist iMend in a bid to continue its global expansion.

iMend has a nationwide network of technicians who travel to a customer’s location and repair their device within 30 minutes. This includes both hardware, such as broken screens, and software.

Hong Kong-based EcoRenew recycle old devices and supplies more than 60,000 smartphones and 500,000 parts to its customers each month. It claims this approach to sustainability stops more than five million devices ending up in landfill each year.

Phone sustainibility

The addition of iMend to its business will give EcoRenew another feather to its bow, while allowing iMend to target more customers.

The acquisition of iMend is a key building block in the expansion of our service offering,” said Mark Chambers, EcoRenew CEO. “We are delighted to be able to attract a business with the track record and reputation that iMend has, and we see a good strategic fit.”

“iMend already has a very strong brand and reputation both in the consumer and corporate repairs markets but this acquisition will mean we have the resources to supercharge iMend’s growth and fully realise the brand’s global ambitions,” added iMend’s Keir McConomy.

EcoRenew has been on a spending spree in the past few months, acquiring consumer phone recycling specialist Mazuma Mobile and ICT Reverse, which provides information assurance and data destruction services.