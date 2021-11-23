Early Black Friday PS5 game deals: save on Call of Duty, Ratchet & Clank and more

Looking to pick up some early Black Friday deals on PS5 games? Then, you're in luck, as Walmart has just dropped some great PS5 game deals ahead of the big day later this week.

Walmart may not have dropped a large quantity of PS5 game deals, but it's all about quality here. The games on offer are some of the best PS5 games you can get right now, with the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard down to xxxx, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart discounted by xxx, and the essential Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales priced at just xxx. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region)

We don't expect these prices to get any lower at Walmart during Black Friday, and it's unlikely other retailers will offer better prices on these games as Walmart is usually the one to watch in the US for excellent game deals - with Amazon a close second. If you do choose to wait until Black Friday, however, be prepared that these Black Friday PS5 deals may have sold out by then. Nothing that tickles your fancy here? Then check out our roundup of the best cheap PS5 game deals and prices for Black Friday.

Today's best early Black Friday PS5 game deals

$49.88 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5: $49.88 $xxx at Walmart

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most essential PS5 games and this discount from Walmart makes it even better. Considering it releases just over a year ago, and remains one of the best PS5 games, picking it up for under $30 is pretty good.

Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5: $69.99 Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5: $69.99 $xx at Walmart

Call of Duty: Vanguard is less than a month old, so Walmart slashing its price on PS5 is a welcome sight. We don't expect to see the latest CoD get any cheaper than this during Black Friday.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5: $62.99 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5: $62.99 $xxx at Walmart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is up for a whole bunch of Game Awards right now and, thanks to this discount at Walmart, you can find out what all the fuss is about for less.

If you can't work out which of these games to add to your PS5 games library, then it's worth noting that you can't go wrong with any of these titles. If we're taking taste into account, then we recommend that those who love first-person shooters consider Call of Duty: Vanguard, while those looking for a more family-friendly PS5 game should consider Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (which really takes advantage of Sony's latest console's capabilities).

However, our top pick out of all three is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a family-friendly adventure that will entertain both adults and kids alike. After all, who doesn't like Spider-Man?

More PS5 game deals

