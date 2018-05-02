Dell unveils new Thin Client and updates VDI Complete Solutions

Dell Technologies today unveiled their new thin client, the Dell Wyse 5070. Sporting a slightly thicker form factor than previous models, the Wyse 5070 offers a much more flexible and scalable configurations – theoretically up to 1,600 – based on individual organization needs.

The Wyse 5070 thin client can be setup with a number of processor, graphics and memory configurations, and can then be equipped with specialized options such as support for up to six displays.

It can be installed in Citrix, Microsoft, or VMware environments, and can run either Dell’s Wyse ThinOS, ThinLinux, or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. Connectivity-wise you also have options for 4K graphics across multiple monitors at 60Hz, USB 3.1 Type C, and a total of 21 ports and slots for extended expandability.

Wyse 5070 thin client will be available in June 2018 in the U.S. and select countries around the world, starting from $450.

New support for 14th Generation PowerEdge server infrastructure

Also announced was the expansion of Dell’s VDI Complete Solutions offer to include support for Dell EMC PowerEdge 14th generation servers based on Dell EMC VxRail and vSAN Ready Nodes. This also adds NVIDIA Quadro virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software and NVIDIA Tesla P40 GPUs for professional, workstation-class workloads.

VDI Complete allows companies to combine think clients and full-fledged PCs in a much more manageable environment, and deliver a high-quality experience for end users.