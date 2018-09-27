Data and tech investment critical to UK businesses

UK businesses are highly dependent on data and new research from Dell Boomi has revealed that 81 per cent believe they could be out of business within five years without further investment in technology.

The company surveyed 250 IT decision makers from large UK businesses to better understand the level of connectivity as well as the extent to which data and organisational silos exist across their organisations. The aim of the research was to help companies understand how they can become a truly connected business and ensure their digital transformation journeys are successful.

UK organisations as a whole have made digital transformation a priority and are focused on dealing with issues such as cloud solutions with 33 per cent seeking to implement hybrid cloud solutions, 41 per cent dealing with cyber security challenges and 33 per cent experiencing budget worries. IT leaders widely acknowledge the fact that their businesses would not survive without continued investment in IT.

We've also highlighted the best business cloud backup

Overcoming the hurdle of legacy software

Of the organisations surveyed, more than half (57%) highlighted legacy software as one of the biggest challenges they face.

Vice President of EMEA at Dell Boomi, Derek Thompson provided further insight on how businesses are struggling to deal with legacy software, saying:

“Most large organisations are living with hybrid IT landscapes as they move applications to the cloud while maintaining legacy on premise applications. Ensuring connectivity and a single pane of glass across this landscape is critical to the three quarters of companies that admit to being highly data driven - as yet only one in four (26%) see themselves as ‘very connected’.”

Improvements to IT infrastructure

The challenge of connectivity is also addressed in Dell Boomi's study with 37 per cent of participants listing connectivity as part of their current IT infrastructure that they wish to improve. Additionally, a third (34%) of businesses want increased integration between their applications and almost a quarter (24%) are facing issues with data siloes.

When questioned as to what they would change about their current IT infrastructure, two of the top considerations for IT leaders were having complete transparency over data (38%) and communication between applications and data (38%). Nearly half (41%) of participants cited cyber security as their top concern.