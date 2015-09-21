Dell brings enterprise support to Wyse thin clients

Dell announced that its enterprise class services and support is available for the company's virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. Dell Deployment Services, ProSupport and Accidental Damage Services are now available for Dell Wyse thin clients.

Dell executives claim that bringing these services to Dell Wyse will open up VDI solutions to SMBs, making it easier to adopt, deploy and manage thin and zero clients.

"Organizations that are using Dell solutions today can now extend this valuable support across their VDI infrastructure, and those that are considering VDI can be assured that they will have the deployment and management services they need to be successful," said Jeff McNaught, Executive Director, Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer, Cloud Client-computing at Dell, in a statement.

The services

Dell claims that the support and services make it easier for IT administrators and small and medium business owners to deploy and support thin and zero clients. The service comes with asset tagging out of the box. Additionally, there's technical support, even for third-party software, rapid repair options and assistance with image loading and BIOS configurations.

It's curious why Dell didn't bundle Accidental Damage Service and ProSupport into a more comprehensive package that the company currently makes available as ProSupport Plus. When probed about the issue, Jim Roth, Executive Director of the Support and Deployment Product Group, said that ProSupport Plus is not something that is offered at this time, but is something that Dell is exploring.

An additional component of ProSupport Plus, which is a higher tier support offering, is predictive support. With ProSupport Plus, Dell can notify users in advance of device failures to avoid down time and loss data. For example, Pro Support can notify owners of business laptops like the Dell Latitude 12 7000 Series (E7250) before their hard drive, memory or keyboard fails, allowing them to migrate and back up their data before the incident occurs. Dell will ship the component for replacement for next business day delivery.