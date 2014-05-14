SanDisk to launch self-encrypting enterprise SSD

SanDisk has unveiled its first self-encrypting solid state drive (SSD) designed for the enterprise market.

The 2.5-inch 7mm SanDisk X300s SSD comes in capacities of 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. A slimmer M.2 2280 single-sided form factor comes in capacities up to 512GB.

The SSD employs TCG Opal 2.0 and Microsoft Encrypted Hard Drive technology, and is compliant with the IEEE 1667 security specification.

The built-in self-encryption uses the AES 256-bit FIPS 197 certified hardware crypto engine, which works at a hardware level and therefore doesn't impact performance like software-based encryption.

Security-conscious

The drive also features a new SSD admin dashboard for easier auditing and compliance management, in addition to Microsoft InstantGo and Wave System's Embassy Security Centre (ESC).

"For the enterprises that deploy hundreds or even thousands of laptops, it's essential that their IT departments be able to centrally and securely manage these devices," said Kevin Conley, SVP and GM of Client Storage Solutions at SanDisk.

"The X300s, designed with SanDisk's world-class flash, helps corporate IT leaders not only deliver the heightened performance and lower TCO that flash is known for, but also addresses data protection and security needs, without business disruption. "

The new drive launches in June, when it will also be demonstrated at Computex in Taipei.