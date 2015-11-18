AOC's compact 4K monitor offers pin-sharp picture, should fit on any desk

Every new product coming to market looks for an angle it can leverage as a unique selling point, and AOC's new 4K monitor tries to differentiate itself in terms of its size.

Of course, most 4K displays are pretty sizeable affairs, but the AOC U2477PWQ is a 23.6-inch screen, meaning it's more likely to fit on a cramped desk or similar environment where space is at a premium.

The fact that its 3840 x 2160 pixels are crammed into a 23.6-inch screen also makes for a higher pixel density than your average 4K monitor, and thus an even sharper picture, which is never a bad thing.

AOC has used a PLS panel here for strong colour uniformity and accuracy, boasting 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, and wide viewing angles of 178 degrees in both the horizontal and vertical.

That means this 8-bit colour panel is suitable for professional use by the likes of graphic designers, and for photo and video editing.

Look ma, no flicker

Other notable spec highlights include a brightness of 300cd/m2, and a response time of 4ms (grey-to-grey) means it's not too shabby for gaming. You also get 'Flicker FREE' tech which as the name suggests reduces any screen flickering to give the user's eyes an easier time of things.

The U2477PWQ's ports include an HDMI 2.0 input (supporting MHL) and a DisplayPort 1.2 along with a DVI port.

If you're feeling tempted by this compact 4K offering, you'll be pleased to hear that it should go on sale before the end of November, retailing at £289 (around $440, AU$620).