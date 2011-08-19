Asus's MARS II GTX 580 graphics card revealed

Component and computer manufacturer Asus has unveiled its Republic of Gamers MARS II graphics cards, which ship with dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 chips.

The ever-modest Asus claim that the card is the world's "fastest, most powerful graphics card", and that it sets "new records in video and gaming excellence".

Each graphics processing unit runs 22% faster than reference GeForce chips, and Asus says this will let the card run DirectX11 games in resolutions higher than 1080p. Asus has also crammed 3GB of GDDR5 video memory onto the card.

Ever keen to worship the gods of thermodynamics, Asus has cooled the cards with two 120mm fans, which are said to move 600% more air than reference designs - which is also great if you're thinking of teaching a canary to sky dive.

Push the button

A turbo fan button is incorporated on the card itself, which cranks both fans up to 100%, regardless of driver settings. The button is on the side of the card though, so you'll need to open your case to access it, or use a really long stick.

If that's not enough, Asus has used 21-phase Super Alloy Power technology, which combines a 21-phase power architecture with a special alloy mix for a "15% performance boost", and also more than doubles the lifespan of the card.

The card ships with Asus's GPU Tweak utility, which makes overclocking nice and easy, as well as a "laser-carved, sequentially-numbered aluminium plate" which certifies the card's limited edition status, and is sure to impress the ladies.