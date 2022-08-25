Classic survival horror series is following in the footsteps of P.T.

Audio player loading…

The Alone in the Dark reboot could be getting a playable teaser in the same vein as P.T. before launch.

The reimagining-cum-reboot of Alone in the Dark was announced earlier this month, just a couple of weeks before Gamescom 2022 kicked off. Unveiled during the THQ Nordic digital showcase (opens in new tab), it'll feature a “completely original story” from Mikael Hedberg, the writer behind some of the best horror games of recent years, such as Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Soma.

And we may get some hands-on time with it ahead of its release, according to producer Michael Paeck. Talking to Video Gamer (opens in new tab), Paeck teased a playable teaser that might be made available to the world at large, and is currently available to those on the show floor.

“We don’t know if it’ll be before the release or whether it will be next year. We’ll have to see how it’s going to play out. But, of course, it was a lot of work.”

This prologue segment stands alone from the main game, and stars a third character called Grace. If players are granted access, they'll spend their time poking around the manor prior to the arrival of the two protagonists.

A world of pure re-imagination

Alone in the Dark is being developed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, meaning we should hopefully be anticipating a frightening visual feast. Those latest-generation visuals are likely to be especially welcome in light of the involvement of artist, creature designer and previous collaborator of Guillermo del Toro, Guy Davis, who has created some monster designs for the game.

In a post on the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), THQ Nordic said that while there is an original story with all new enemies which won't require any previous knowledge of the series to enjoy, the game “does incorporate characters, places, and themes” that will be familiar to long-standing Alone in the Dark fans.

Hedberg’s story will, for instance, allow you to choose between the original protagonists: private investigator Edward Carnby, or Emily Hartwood, who is searching for her missing uncle. Each protagonist will have a unique perspective to offer as you “explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor.”

A mention of creating "a game that takes advantage of modern gaming technology" in that blog post has us wondering if Pieces Interactive is also planning some creatively creepy and atmospheric uses for the DualSense wireless controller's 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

The future looks busy (bright feels inappropriate in this context) for horror games over the next couple of years. This Alone in the Dark reboot is the latest in a line of intriguing upcoming horror releases which includes, but certainly isn’t limited to, the Dead Space remake, The Callisto Protocol, the Resident Evil 4 remake and Alan Wake 2. We’re going to be spoiled for choice when it comes to where we get our scares.