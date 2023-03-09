Cities: Skylines 2 trailer, gameplay, and everything we know so far

By Elie Gould
published

Cities: Skylines 2 is bringing back the building simulator in full force

Cities: Skylines 2 image of the skyline behind a green park
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive )
Jump to:
Cities: Skylines 2, the sequel to one of the best strategy and building simulators ever made and the worthy successor of the SimCity series, is coming out later this year. 

Coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, Cities: Skylines 2 is set to build on the previous game's foundations with key new features. Like the first simulation game, this sequel will allow players to build a city and manage its economy in incredible detail. 

Want to know more about how much freedom you’ll have to build the city of your dreams? Read on for everything we know about Cities: Skylines 2 so far. 

Cities: Skylines 2: cut to the chase 

  • What is it: The second in the city building simulator series by Colossal Order 
  • When can I play it? Late 2023 
  • What can I play it on? Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC 

Cities: Skylines 2 release date and platforms

Cities: Skylines 2 cars driving on a road

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive )

Cities: Skylines 2 is set to release sometime in late 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. 

Cities: Skylines 2 trailer

Latest Trailer 

Currently, Cities: Skylines 2 only has one announcement trailer. This two-minute video depicts a city's birth, stemming from an actual seed and eventually growing into a high-tech metropolis. Over the non-gameplay footage of this city emerging from the ground, there’s an inspirational voice-over that stresses the importance of creativity, individuality, and planning that this sequel provides and demands. 

More trailers

As of yet, there are no other trailers for Cities: Skylines 2. However, when available, you’ll find them on the official Cities: Skylines YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

Cities: Skylines 2 gameplay

Cities: Skylines 2 skyscrapers being built

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive )

From what has been shared about Cities: Skylines 2 so far, this sequel seeks to build upon and strengthen the foundations of its predecessor. 

Cities: Skylines 2 offers a “deep simulation and a living economy”, according to the Steam page (opens in new tab). “[That’ll] challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams”, much like the first city-building game.

However, this time, the sequel will allow you to complete fully realized transport and economy systems and have more modding and customization options. It really does seem like you’ll be able to create the city of your dreams from a humble village to a bustling metropolis. 

Cities: Skylines 2 news

Cities: Skylines 2 announcement
Colossal Order has announced the next installment of the much-loved city-building simulator game, Cities: Skylines 2. The first look at this anticipated sequel was shown off at the 2023 Paradox Announcement show (opens in new tab) as part of birthday celebrations for the original game.

