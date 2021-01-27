Christie Pandoras Box One released

Christie Pandoras Box One supports all the features including NDI, SDVoE, Dante audio, and Notch with one license

The new Christie Pandoras Box One V8 Software License has been released, for real-time video processing and show control, featuring new professional features, a simplified workflow and streamlined licensing. Now, one single license has the full Pandoras Box software family feature suite, to deliver the media processing performance required for fixed installations, live events, theaters and other entertainment environments, in a budget friendly platform.

The simpler software supports NDI network streams, offers a deep implementation of Notch and accessibility to native Dante audio without requiring configuration. It can be paired with an existing custom setup or any Christie hardware such as the Pandoras Box Server R5, a new hardware solution with powerful components available in different specifications.

One Pandoras Box software product license will now unlock all functionality within the range – previously comprising Server, Player, Compact Player, Software Player, Manager and Educational licenses. Features formerly only available with hardware and software combinations (Server) are now available to all software users operating with any custom hardware system. And the new Pandoras Box V8 offers content ingestion functionality, which allows time-saving batch handling of multiple folders of image sequences and is ideal for content-heavy shows. The award-winning Pandoras Box maintains all the benefits offered by the previous versions, including high frame rate 3D stereoscopic video playback and processing, multi-user control, 64-bit processing, 10-bit color depth playback and more.

With the introduction of the Pandoras Box Server R5*, customers can optimize a single server with a wide range of performance and drive space options, as well as for more modest budgets. Different performance kits and graphics cards allow customization of the Server with optional video and audio cards, including Dante, FLEX and Christie Terra SDVoE for enhanced integration.



The Pandoras Box V8 Software License beta version is available now and the Pandoras Box Server R5* is available in most regions.

*Server R5 will be available in Russia, Korea, and China by the end of year.