Carphone Warehouse criticised for Black Friday deals

Some of the UK's top phone retailers have been criticised after consumers shopping for Black Friday deals were denied the chance to snap up a bargain.

Mobiles.co.uk, which is owned by Carphone Warehouse, Mobile Phones Direct and Fonehouse were among those affected, with a report from the BBC saying that as many as five percent of consumers were hit by problems.

The issue stems from a problem with Vodafone's credit check systems meant that applications to the operator from contract resellers were incorrectly turned down.

Black Friday deals off

Vodafone has said that it will recheck applications from any customers that get in contact, and that credit scores will not be affected, however it appears that this advice has not been communicated to many customers, with many taking to social media to complain.

"Due to the high volume of interest in our Black Friday deals, the system dealing with credit applications from indirect partners experienced some issues," a Vodafone spokeswoman said.

"This meant that a small number of applications were declined incorrectly. The system is now back up and running properly and we are rechecking applications from anyone who has contacted us to query our decision on their application."

"Due to an incredibly high take-up of our very competitive Black Friday deals with Vodafone, there is a backlog processing credit checks," a spokeswoman for Dixons Carphone, the parent company of Carphone Warehouse said.

"We're working with Vodafone to resolve this and the backlog is expected to be cleared by the end of the week.

"Vodafone has told us they will honour the deals for those customers who ultimately pass the credit checks."