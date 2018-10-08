BT 'in talks' to offer Apple TV to EE customers

BT is reportedly in talks with Apple to distribute Apple TV boxes to EE customers as the telco continues to overhaul its content strategy.

According to the Telegraph, the deal would see applications such as BT Sport and others pre-loaded onto the device, which would also provide easy access to Apple’s planned original content.

Apple has a similar deal with Swiss telco Salt, which offers Apple TV units pre-loaded with Zattoo’s over the top (OTT) television platform that carries a variety of free and premium channels from Switzerland and other countries in Europe.

BT Apple TV

After an aggressive push into television at the start of the decade that saw the launch of the BT TV IPTV platform and BT Sport, BT is reconsidering its strategy.

It has been reluctant to pay over the top for sports, having lost the rights to several competitions, and has an effective peace treaty with rival Sky Sports that has stabilised the spiralling cost of Premier League rights

Instead it is looking to focus on how its channels are distributed and to double down on its most high-profile content, such as Premier League football.

BT has already signed a cross-channel selling agreement with Sky that should boost its reach and is offering EE customers the ability to watch BT Sport on their television using Google Chromecast.

EE TV launched in 2014 before it was acquired by BT and has operated as a distinct service ever since. It offers Freeview channels, along with catch-up services and access to some over the top (OTT) platforms like Sky’s NOW TV.

Both Apple and BT TV have been approached for comment.