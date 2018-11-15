Trending
Asus ROG Phone gets UK price and release date

The Asus ROG Phone was announced months ago, but it's only now getting a UK release date, with the phone set to ship on December 14 – just in time for Christmas.

If you want to buy it you'll be able to pre-order from November 16 on the Asus webstore. The standard price is £799, but if you want the ROG Phone then it's definitely worth pre-ordering, as for a limited time there's a £100 discount, bringing the price down to a still-substantial £699.

Either way you're looking at a just about flagship price, but you get a fair bit for that money, with the Asus ROG Phone packing a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, 128GB of storage and a dual-lens rear camera, with both 12MP and 8MP lenses.

Built for gamers

Where it aims to stand out though is in its gaming skills, which should get a boost thanks to a 6.0-inch 1080 x 2160 AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, to keep games smooth.

It should also run cool, thanks to vapor-chamber cooling, helping its chipset sustain higher clock speeds for longer.

The Asus ROG Phone also has a water-resistant build, three USB-C ports, and speakers that in our hands-on review we found to be extremely loud. So it's certainly got the specs, though it also has a heavy, rather gamer-focused design that may prove divisive.

