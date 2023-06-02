Another new Sonic Lego set features the iconic Death Egg robot

We're getting yet another Sonic Lego set this year, in the form of the blue blur's memorable scrap with Dr. Eggman's Death Egg robot.

It joins the other four Sonic Lego sets that have already been announced, all of which are due to launch on August 1 at varying price points. So far, though, this fifth set, aptly named Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot, has no price or release date. However, you can view its store page over on the official Lego website, and get some details on what to expect.

The Death Egg Robot is one of the Sonic series' earliest final bosses, and certainly one of the most iconic, first appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. It's since made a return in fan-favorite Sonic Generations as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Though we don't talk about that one.

The Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot Lego set seems to differ significantly from its Sonic 2 depiction, however. The design is on-point, but the set itself features a spring-loaded ramp for launching your Sonic minifigures at the egg-shaped mech.

The set also features Sonic and Eggman mini-figures, and a range of accessories including a spike trap, a spin ball for Sonic, and a bunch of animal critters trapped in capsules. Given the abundance of accessories, then, it'll likely be one of the pricier Sonic Lego sets of the current bunch. Likely, it'll release alongside the other four sets.

(Image credit: Sega)

That updated list of Sonic Lego sets now reads as follows:

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge ($34.99 / £24.99)

Tails's Workshop and Tornado Plane ($39.99 / £37.99)

Amy's Animal Rescue Island ($49.99 / £46.99)

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge ($99.99 / £94.99)

Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot (price TBC)

These Sonic Lego sets aren't the only peculiar crossover we've seen of late. Recently, Blaze Entertainment revealed the Duke Nukem Atomic Edition Evercade VS console, along with a pair of Duke Nukem cartridge collections featuring some of the 90s anti-hero's best games.