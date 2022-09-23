6 strategies for cutting your web hosting bill

Audio player loading…

Websites are necessities for any type of business, and if you're thinking about building your own site to promote your portfolio or grow your business, in some ways it can seem overwhelming.

It's no secret that the cost of web hosting (opens in new tab) services can be really high depending on your budget, but did you know that there are strategies for cutting your bill without sacrificing quality or performance?

We will discuss some tips for reducing your web hosting costs. By following these strategies, you can save money and still get the service you need.

1. Shop around for your domain name and SSL certificates

Your domain name is the address of your website (e.g., example.com). SSL certificates are what allow you to have a secure website (i.e., one that uses the HTTPS protocol). Both of these things are important for any website, but they can also be expensive.

The good news is that there are ways to get both your domain name and SSL certificate (opens in new tab) without breaking the bank. One way to do this is to shop around and compare prices from different providers. Another option is to use a free service like Let's Encrypt, which offers free SSL certificates.

Either way, make sure you're getting the best deal on these essential items for your website. Otherwise, you could end up spending more than you need to.

2. Include domain registration in your web hosting plan

One easy way to save money is to register your domain name with your web hosting provider. Many providers will give you a free or discounted domain name when you sign up for an annual contract, so it's worth considering if you're looking to cut costs.

Additionally, registering your domain with your web host can simplify the process of managing your website. Rather than having to keep track of multiple login credentials and contact information, you can manage everything in one place.

This can save you time and frustration that could come with buying a domain name from a separate domain registrar (opens in new tab).

3. Decide if you need all the security options

Some security features are more important than others and some may not be necessary at all, depending on the type of business you have. For example, if you're a small retail business, you probably don't need to worry about things like network intrusion detection or data loss prevention. On the other hand, if you're an online retailer that accepts credit card payments, payment security compliance is a must.

The best way to figure out what security options you need is to sit down and assess your risks. What are the chances of someone breaking into your network? What are the chances of sensitive data being leaked? Once you've identified your risks, you can then choose the type of security options you need.

4. Read the fine print

This is one of the most important things you can do when trying to save money on web hosting. Make sure you understand the service-level agreement and what it covers.

If you don't, you could end up paying for things you're not using, or worse, be left in the lurch if something goes wrong. Some hosts will offer significant discounts if you sign up for a one or two-year contract.

While this may seem like a great deal at first, it could end up costing you more in the long run if you need to switch hosts before your contract is up.

5. Be wary of free web hosting and free domain names

There are a lot of free web hosting (opens in new tab) and free domain name providers out there. Some of them are legitimate, but many of them are not. You should be very careful when choosing a provider, because you could end up with a lot of problems down the road.

One problem you might encounter is that your website could be taken down at any time, without any warning. This is because most free providers do not have to abide by any rules or regulations. They can simply delete your site if they want to, and there would be nothing you could do about it.

Another problem is that your website could be filled with ads. This is because the provider needs to make money somehow, and they will likely do so by putting ads on your site. This can be very annoying for your visitors, and it can make your site look unprofessional.

So, if you're thinking about using a free web hosting or free domain name provider, be sure to do your research first. Make sure you know what you're getting into before you make any commitments. Otherwise, you could end up regretting it later on.

6. Annual web hosting contracts are cheaper but monthly fees are closer to the web host’s renewal rate

When you're looking at web hosting providers, you'll often see two different types of pricing structures - annual and monthly. But which one should you choose?

The answer, as with most things in life, is that it depends. If you're just starting out and aren't sure how long you'll need the web hosting service, then going with a monthly contract might be the best option. That way, if you decide you don't need it after a few months, you're not stuck paying for a whole year.

On the other hand, if you know you'll be using web hosting for the foreseeable future, an annual contract can save you money in the long run. Many web hosts offer discounts for customers who sign up for an annual contract, so you could end up paying less per month than you would with a monthly contract. Keep in mind that the annual discounts aren't usually a fixed price and the renewal price will cost more than any introductory price you've paid. In some cases, monthly plans best reflect the amount you'll be paying for your web hosting long term.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which pricing structure makes the most sense for your needs. Just be sure to do your research and compare prices before making a decision.

Cutting your web hosting bill doesn't have to be difficult—there are a number of different strategies that you can use to reduce your costs without sacrificing quality or performance. Try implementing some of the techniques listed above and see how much you can save.