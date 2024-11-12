Black Friday PS5 Pro deals: my favorite discounts and deals on all things PlayStation ahead of the big sales period

PS5 Pro pre-orders (Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)

The Black Friday PS5 Pro deals will become part of the wider PS5 deals we'll see later this month, and there should be a host of discounts on offer to PS5 Pro owners.

While the PS5 Pro is brand new and we can't expect too much in the way of discounts on the machine itself, we're hopeful of seeing some tempting propositions on accessories and games that are adjacent to it. After all, every PS5 accessory and game is usable and playable on the Pro.

We're also quietly hoping for some more value offerings on the PS5 Pro too: perhaps some bundles that include the disc drive and vertical stand at a reduced retail price. This would increase the value proposition and help offer a way into the new console in a more fulsome way - and with it being so hard to buy a PS5 disc drive right now, this would be incredibly welcome.

Anyway, be it such bundles, discounts on the best enhanced PS5 Pro games, or other products that will enhance your PS5 Pro experience, we're here to gather up all the best deals as we steamroll our way to Black Friday later this month.

My top US early Black Friday PS5 Pro and PS5 deals

Acer Predator XB283K: was $539.99 now $419.09 at Amazon US If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon US Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review this month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for a Christmas list for any PS5 player. Ten bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $91.99 at Best Buy The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this price - plus this is nearly $40 off! Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.

My top UK early Black Friday PS5 Pro and PS5 deals

Turtle Beach : was £280 now £199 at Currys This chunky discount takes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset down a few notches and to a much more tempting (though still premium) proposition at £199. If you've been after a top-end gaming headset for less then this is a fine one to consider.

PlayStation Portal: was £199.99 now £188 at EE Mobile While EE doesn't list this as an official discount, it certainly is one with the Portal not receiving a price cut from Sony, and still retailing at its MSRP of £199.99 almost everywhere else. Regardless, this is a solid price on the PS5 remote play device and could make an excellent augmentation to any new PS5 Pro setup.

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition: was £69.99 now £64.50 at Amazon UK This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.