Black Friday PS5 Pro deals: my favorite discounts and deals on all things PlayStation ahead of the big sales period

Live
The Black Friday PS5 Pro deals will become part of the wider PS5 deals we'll see later this month, and there should be a host of discounts on offer to PS5 Pro owners.
• See all of today's best deals at Amazon
While the PS5 Pro is brand new and we can't expect too much in the way of discounts on the machine itself, we're hopeful of seeing some tempting propositions on accessories and games that are adjacent to it. After all, every PS5 accessory and game is usable and playable on the Pro.
We're also quietly hoping for some more value offerings on the PS5 Pro too: perhaps some bundles that include the disc drive and vertical stand at a reduced retail price. This would increase the value proposition and help offer a way into the new console in a more fulsome way - and with it being so hard to buy a PS5 disc drive right now, this would be incredibly welcome.
Anyway, be it such bundles, discounts on the best enhanced PS5 Pro games, or other products that will enhance your PS5 Pro experience, we're here to gather up all the best deals as we steamroll our way to Black Friday later this month.
PS5 Pro pre-orders - US Quick Links
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at Amazon
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at Walmart
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at Best Buy
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at Target
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at GameStop
US Black Friday PS5 Pro deals - quick links
- TVs: Save $800 on 2024 Sony TVs perfect for the Pro
- Headsets: Get the Razer Kaira Pro headset at less than half price
- Monitors: Save up to $200 on 4K 120Hz monitors from the likes of AOC at Walmart
- Controllers: Get the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller for $50 off at Best Buy, and more
- SSDs: Save $150 on the Samsung 990 Pro at Best Buy, and more
- Games: Save more than $30 on games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Walmart
PS5 Pro pre-orders - UK Quick Links
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £699 at Amazon
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £699.99 at Argos
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £699 at Very
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £699 at Currys
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £695 at EE Store
- PS5 Pro pre-order: £699.99 at PlayStation Direct
UK Black Friday PS5 Pro deals - quick links
- TVs: 4K 120Hz screens from as little as £299 at Amazon
- Headsets: Save more than £60 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
- Monitors: Get more than £250 off a 4K 144Hz BenQ monitor for PS5 Pro
- Controllers: Save over £10 on the White DualSense at Very
- SSDs: Get the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink for less than £100 at Amazon
- Games: Pick up the Pro-enhanced Jedi Survivor game for less than half price
My top US early Black Friday PS5 Pro and PS5 deals
The PS5 Pro itself remains in steady stock in the US with a whole host of retailers offering ways to buy the upgraded console.
Also in stock at: $699.99 at Target | $699.99 at Walmart | $699.99 at Best Buy | $699.99 at PlayStation Direct
If you're looking for a quality 4K gaming monitor to team with your PS5 Pro or PS5, then this Acer model is worth considering with over $120 off its list price. It's got a 28-inch panel, so isn't too massive, and channels all that make Acer screens great with loads of ports, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and it's also G-Sync compatible for PC gaming too. It's only $20 or so off its lowest-ever price right now.
The Samsung S90C OLED is our current top pick for a TV for any use, but it's also our top pick for a gaming TV - and right now you can have it at a record-low price of $1,299.99. Our Samsung S90C review is worth a look for more detail but the headlines are its stupendous picture quality and abundance of gaming features that make it an excellent PS5 Pro companion.
Horizon Forbidden West is probably the best-looking game on a console I've ever seen since testing it for my PS5 Pro review this month. It's one of the best games to get first for Pro owners and a superb one for a Christmas list for any PS5 player. Ten bucks off is nothing to sniff at either, which is also its lowest-ever price.
The Nova 5 is my favorite gaming headset of this year and is exceptional value at this price - plus this is nearly $40 off! Offering supreme comfort, brilliant audio quality and battery life, as well as excellent flexibility when used in tandem with the Arctis Companion App, this is all the PS5 headset you'll ever need.
My top UK early Black Friday PS5 Pro and PS5 deals
Amazon is our top pick for making a PS5 Pro order today, but the new, mid-generation upgraded console is in stock at a host of others right now too.
Also in stock at: £699.99 at Argos | £699 at Very | £699.99 at Currys | £695 at EE Store | £699.99 at PlayStation Direct
This new lowest-ever price makes the premium Alienware AW3225QF QD-OLED monitor the best value it's ever been. If you're looking for a premium beauty of a screen to go with your PS5 Pro or PS5 then look no further than this.
This chunky discount takes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro wireless gaming headset down a few notches and to a much more tempting (though still premium) proposition at £199. If you've been after a top-end gaming headset for less then this is a fine one to consider.
While EE doesn't list this as an official discount, it certainly is one with the Portal not receiving a price cut from Sony, and still retailing at its MSRP of £199.99 almost everywhere else. Regardless, this is a solid price on the PS5 remote play device and could make an excellent augmentation to any new PS5 Pro setup.
This edition of one of 2023's finest bags you all the expansions as well as the base game and only came out recently too! A neat saving of a fiver is very welcome and it's also one of the best Pro-enhanced games you can get right now.
I have been covering PlayStation hardware on the daily for about six years now, and have been at the forefront of stock debacles, and sales events since then too. Having years of experience with sales and deals, I know what it takes to tell a good deal from a great deal and the best ways for you to save money. I've also reviewed the PS5 Pro console recently, as well as other PS5 hardware previously, so know a thing or two about the ecosystem professionally but also personally - I'm a PlayStation fanatic so know what players on that platform are looking for when it comes to deals.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Speaking of particular retailers, now is also a good time to point out that it wouldn't be a bad idea to bookmark and regularly visit a few key ones from now on just in case you stumble across a great deal. The below retailers in the US and UK are the ones that we'd suggest sticking to as we head toward the big day itself.
US
Amazon: the largest selection of discounts
Best Buy: good discounts on games and gear
GameStop: lots of PS5 bundles and PS5 Pro games
Walmart: good for PS5 Pro accessories and games
UK
Amazon: the broadest selection of discounts on all things PS5 Pro and PS5
Argos: regularly price matches other retailers and offers same day pick up depending on location
Currys: good deals on Pro-enhanced games and a range of accessories
John Lewis: offers some good PS5 accessory discounts
Very: perfect for discounted PS5 Pro games
UK retailer Very is selling a PS5 Pro + disc drive bundle!
This is the bundle we've been hoping for since it was confirmed that the PS5 Pro came without a disc drive. You can now get the PS5 Pro + disc drive for £794 at Very. This bundle also saves you about six pounds from the combined listing prices, but it's a very welcome first bundle of its kind that we've seen.
This is the kind of bundle we've been crying out for since learning about the PS5 Pro's lack of disc drive, and Very has finally answered our calls. While not listed as a saving, you're actually saving about six pounds here too as the MSRP of both items would actually come to £799.98, so this is a very welcome first disc drive bundle!
Having said that, the first price I need to tell you about is the best price on the PS5 Pro itself right now.
In the US, the best price we can find is a mere 99 cents off the listing price of $699.99. It's not really a discount at this point, but getting the PS5 Pro for $699 at Walmart remains your best bet basically, at least right now.
However, folks in the UK have it ever so slightly better with the EE Store continuing its trend of shaving pounds off even the latest gaming gear. Right now, folks can pick up the PS5 Pro for £695 at the EE Store which is a whole £4.99 off the MSRP of the console. A small win, but a win nonetheless. However, we have spotted something else for UK shoppers that might be of interest if you're prepared to wait a couple of weeks...
What kind of Black Friday PS5 Pro deals will we see?
Particularly given the PS5 Pro is so fresh and brand new, you may be wondering what kind of deals I'm going to be concentrating on here - which is a fair question!
While I don't necessarily expect to see any discounts on the console itself, I am just a tiny bit hopeful of seeing some better value offerings on it. I'd really love to see some retailers bundle up the disc drive and vertical stand with the Pro and shave some money off the price tag, for example. These kinds of bundles will still be expensive, of course, but might be enough to convince folks to jump in and get everything they need in one hit.
Adjacent to the console itself, on things like PS5 Pro games, and PS5 Pro accessories, is definitely where we are going to see discounts and deals galore. PlayStation first-party games, and major games of the past couple of years which are Pro enhanced will drop in price , so look out for discounts on the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Horizon games, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (and more).
Then we're definitely going to see discounts on accessories and complementing hardware to the PS5 Pro too. Headsets, controllers, SSDs, racing wheels, TVs, monitors, and everything else will have prices slashed so look out for those - and we'll be highlighting a bunch here - throughout the sales period.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this year's Black Friday PS5 Pro deals and sales. if you've been looking for a place to browse for deals on the new Pro console itself (hopefully) or any of the best enhanced games, or accessories to team with your PS5 Pro then you're in the right place.
While we're hopeful, but not expectant, of some better value offerings on the Pro itself - perhaps via bundles that include extras like the disc drive - we're definitely going to see price cuts on some top games, as well as a plethora of accessories from TVs to headsets, and from controllers to storage.
I recently reviewed the PS5 Pro so know a thing or two about it and what it can offer you - and what it needs to be better value - and I've also been a PlayStation and gaming hardware editor and writer for years, covering the PS5 launch and stock shortage, and the PlayStation Portal stock debacle too, to name a couple of examples. Importantly, though, I'm also another PlayStation-head who loves to save money on games and accessories so I know what makes a good PS5 Pro deal and PS5 discount. So sit back, and let's begin.