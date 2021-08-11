Warzone VPN: How to set up and why using one can secure easier lobbies

Some might say gaming is more fun when it poses a bit of a challenge. If you've found yourself here, though... well, that likely isn't the case, if you're after the best VPN to help access easier lobbies and keep up your trigger-happy winning streak.

Free to play across a number of platforms, it's hardly surprising that Call of Duty: Warzone - one of the most popular Battle Royale games about right now - has reached the levels of competition it has, leading players to seek out any way possible to secure a win. Especially with Warzone said to use SBMM (skill based match-making) to link players up to their next opponents.

With a Warzone VPN, however, this could be a thing of the past. As well as benefitting from other perks the best gaming VPNs can offer, the right Warzone VPN could allow you to have more say on who you fry next.

Read on as we explain why a Warzone VPN is an essential piece of kit for COD players, how it works, and how to find those easy lobbies.

Why you should use a VPN when playing Warzone

Looking for an easy win? A Warzone VPN could very well be the answer. As previously mentioned, while not exactly confirmed, it's assumed by players that your lobby is based on an SBMM algorithm, alongside ping and wait time. This means your matches will nearly always be against other players on a similar skill level to you.

Of course, it does also come down to time zone and, subsequently, location, otherwise players would find themselves waiting around for a fair fight if the right criteria wasn't already online. With the help of a VPN, then, you can spoof your device (and in turn Warzone) into thinking you're elsewhere and enter far easier lobbies at quieter times.

How a Warzone VPN works

A Warzone VPN hosts servers in their thousands around the globe, so all it takes is a bit of logical thinking and you could benefit from less elite opponents. Typically the game is busiest in the evenings, so it's worth considering other countries where it'll be morning or early afternoon. This should mean fewer players online. Join a server situated in that country and you'll likely be entered into a lobby with far fewer skilled players.

Those in the US playing in the evening are best placed joining a server in the UK, Europe, or Africa where it's early morning.

It also might be an idea to find out what countries have the least amount of gamers playing Warzone, as this could also throw up a smaller pool of potential opponents.

What makes the best Warzone VPN?

Above all else, when it comes to the best Warzone VPN, you want one that hosts a number of servers across the globe for you hop to and from, as well as reliable connection speeds. Of course, you'll also want one that proves secure, too. Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, which also sits at the top of the list when it comes to a VPN for gaming.

Not only does it offer a router app if you're looking to set up a router VPN for console gamers (a necessity if you're playing Warzone on PlayStation or Xbox), but it also means there should be little to no increase in ping. In fact, we found it to be one of the fastest VPN providers in our latest rounds of testing, maxing out at up to 630Mbps. NordVPN and Hotspot Shield don't lag too far behind with 480Mbps and 380Mbps respectively.

Good security also means you'll be less vulnerable to DDoS attacks from bad losers, or bandwidth throttling from your ISP. This is where your provider can reduce bandwidth and cause lag when detecting high-download tasks like streaming and gaming - something you certainly don't want to experience when opening fire on some n00bs.

Top 3 best Warzone VPN services:

1. ExpressVPN - the best Warzone VPN

There's a reason ExpressVPN finds itself at the top of most of our VPN buying guides, and that's because of its wealth of servers and security features. As a Warzone VPN, you can choose from thousands of worldwide locations, benefit from great performance, and even use it on a router. Try now and get 3 months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee on top.

2. NordVPN - secure against DDoS attacks with wicked speeds

One keen gamers will likely be familiar with, with NordVPN you'll benefit from reliable speeds that mean you won't even have to remember to turn it on and off. Also complete with a 30-day money back guarantee, this is a great choice for your Warzone VPN.

3. Hotspot Shield - Catapult Hydra is perfect as a Warzone VPN

Offering consistently good speeds, Hotspot Shield boasts its own VPN protocol, Catapult Hydra which is a great performer. Better still, commit for the long haul and you can benefit from a ridiculously affordable monthly rate and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Can you get banned for using a VPN when playing Warzone?

While the use of a VPN to play Warzone in this way could be deemed cheating by some, it shouldn't get you in hot water. In fact, according to the COD Warzone Security and Enforcement Policy it's pretty commonplace to use a VPN to reduce lag. While this might not strictly be the reason you might be hopping onto a VPN, we'd hazard a guess it would be hard to determine either way.

Still, as ever, it's important to err on the side of caution and assess the risk, especially if you're a high-profile gamer.

Does a Warzone VPN improve ping?

It's unlikely a VPN will decrease your ping as a VPN service tends to run slower than your own network's peak speed. That said, there are ways a VPN can improve your connection.

Firstly, ensure you're getting the strongest VPN connection possible, by choosing a server based nearby. It's also worth taking a moment to run trial and error to see which server offers the best speeds. In turn, this can offer a more reliable performance throughout your gaming session, ensuring you maintain consistent speeds.

The alternative is relying on your own network, which may at times be faster, but could quickly deplete in the event you're throttled.

