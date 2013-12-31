Open data and digital delivery honoured in New Year's list

Royalty keeps up with the times with tech honours

A week after Alan Turing had been granted a royal pardon, a group of British IT luminaries have been recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

Jeni Tennison, technical directors at the Open Data Institute, Mike Bracken, executive director for the Government Digital service, Iain Gray, CEO for the Technology Strategy Board and Warren East, chief executive at ARM Holdings, all received recognition in this year's awards.

Tennison, who has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire "for services to technology and open data", was the technical architect and lead developer for Legislation.gov.uk, which, said a statement from the Institute, formed the basis of The National Archives' strategy for bringing the UK's legislation up to date as open, public data.

Open Data Institute founders Nigel Shadbolt and Tim Berners-Lee welcomed the news that Tennison has received an OBE.

Recognition

Shadbolt said: "Jeni inspires affection, loyalty and admiration in all who know her. She has a special blend of deep technical know-how and an intuitive sense of what works in the world of the web."

Tennison said of the award: "I am very honoured to be awarded an OBE. To me it's a recognition that the work we do – developing open source software, collaborating on open standards, and supporting the publication and use of open data – is done for the benefit of society."

Bracken has been named as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to Digital Public Services and the London borough of Hackney. A former head of at the Guardian, he was named as the sixth most influential person in UK IT this year.

East and Gray have also become Commands of the Order of the British Empire for services to the technology industry.

In total, 1,195 people received an award. Technology made up 2% of the total.