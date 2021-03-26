Total War: Warhammer 3 — Everything you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 is the third game in the Total War: Warhammer sub-series adapting the gothic tabletop fantasy setting to the popular Total War strategy game. Developed by the veterans at Creative Assembly and published by Sega, this game is looking to conclude the series with a dark yet hopeful finale.

Total War: Warhammer 3 — Trailers

The first cinematic trailer, which dropped in February 2021, didn't reveal too much about the upcoming game. But it did give us a look at the forces of Kislev and Khorne, as well as cheekily confirming the bombshell inclusion of the Cathay faction. We expect more info to come from subsequent trailers, which we'll include here.

Total War: Warhammer 3 — Factions

(Image credit: Sega)

Unlike the prior two games that each launched with four factions (not counting DLC packs), Total War: Warhammer 3 is going to ship with six different factions.

The forces of order are composed of the icy kingdom of Kislev and, most surprisingly, the Grand Empire of Cathay. While long-rumored and shrouded in myth, Cathay has never really been present in tabletop, so Creative Assembly is working directly with Games Workshop to realize this ambitious undertaking.

The other four factions consists of the forces of the four Chaos Gods: Nurgle, Tzeentch, Slaanesh and Khorne. They embody pestilence, knowledge, lust and rage, respectively.

There will be nine legendary lords spread across these six factions.

(Image credit: Sega)

Total War: Warhammer 3 does not have an exact release date right now. The game is however scheduled to arrive at some point in late 2021, so we expect to see it sometime in the second half of the year, with any point from around September through early December a viable option.

It'll be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.