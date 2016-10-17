This Windows 10 PC is almost as tiny as an iPhone 7 Plus

Want a compact Windows 10 PC? How about a machine that’s just 15cm long, is that small enough for you? The Ockel Sirius A is such a device, and it’s been fully funded on Indiegogo.

This mini PC’s full dimensions are 150 x 85 x 20mm (it’s 20mm at its thickest point, 6mm at the thinnest) so it’s about the same size as an iPhone 7 Plus, although it’s obviously a bit thicker, generally speaking. It’ll easily slip into your pocket, and the PC boasts the full-fat 64-bit version of Windows 10, so you can run any desktop Windows app on it.

The hardware inside is an Intel Atom x7-Z8750 quad-core CPU (1.6GHz with Turbo to 2.5GHz) paired with 4GB of LPDDR3-1600 RAM and 64GB of flash storage (eMMC, of course). There’s also a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

It comes with a built-in 6-inch touch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, so you can use the PC on the move – there’s a 3,000mAh battery the manufacturer claims is good enough for up to four hours of video playback.

Then once you get home, or to the office, you can hook the device up to a monitor and/or peripherals like a mouse and keyboard – connectivity includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports, along with a USB-C connector, and a full-size HDMI plus DisplayPort. Oh and there’s an Ethernet port too, along with an audio jack, so they’ve managed to cram quite a lot in here. On the wireless front there’s Bluetooth 4.2 and 812.11ac Wi-Fi.

Switching things up

Interestingly, the maker of Ockel has hooked up with Microsoft to enable a ‘switch mode’ which means that when it’s connected to an external display the PC will automatically become an input device, being usable as a keyboard or mouse (if you don’t have those peripherals to hand).

This is a fanless PC – unsurprisingly, given the size – and apparently a specially crafted heatsink has been employed to keep all the hardware crammed inside cool enough.

It sounds like a nifty device indeed, and the funding goal of $100,000 (around £80,000, AU$130,000) has already been surpassed by considerable amount – the total has just crept over $250,000 (around £205,000, AU$330,000) at the time of writing.

The retail price will be $699 (around £575, AU$920) when the Sirius A ships next May, although that includes cables and a copy of Windows 10 Home 64-bit (apparently Windows 10 Pro will be an option as a perk, too). You can currently pre-order for the discounted early bird price of $549 (around £450, AU$720) not including shipping, though.

Via: Neowin