This tiny laptop makes the MacBook look positively gigantic

The One-NetBook OneMix 1S is sure to divide opinions; as not everyone will consider a $499 Celeron-based laptop to be a good deal, but then this is no ordinary laptop.

The OneMix 1S is probably the smallest devices on the market today, targeting a niche user base searching for extreme portability with as few compromises as possible.

The Celeron processor that powers it is slightly faster than the N4100 model that powers a lot of similar devices on the market today, and it also sports 8GB of RAM and a true PCIe 256GB SSD rather than the sluggish eMMC storage that powers many other entry level laptops.

Miniaturized computing

Add to that a full HD, touch capable display that supports pen input, a large 6500mAh battery, a fingerprint reader, plenty of connectivity options and it is easy to see why this format is - like vinyl and tape for audio - seeing a resurgence.

Bear in mind that the keyboard may infuriate touch typers and given its lilliputian dimensions, a touchpad is out of question. On the other hand though you will be able to charge this laptop using a standard portable battery charger.

Lastly, it might be a good idea to take a Type-C hub adaptor given that it doesn’t have an HDMI port should you want to use a big screen.