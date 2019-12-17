This is the best value true 4K projector on the market right now

Projectors use to be a big, hot and very expensive, but in recent years, a new generation has overcome these difficulties, fueled by consumer desire to have a portable, detailed screen.

Enter the Xiaomi Mijia laser projector, a true 4K ultra short throw projector that can project images on a virtual screen 150-inch (or five feet) in diagonal.

Great for the boardroom for businesses of any size, although it was relatively expensive at launch, you can now get your hands on one for just $1698 from Gearbest when you use 1VQSEIVKKQ at checkout.

Xiaomi Mijia True 4K Ultra Short Throw projector, $1730 $1698 from Gearbest We haven't found a cheaper native 4K ultra short throw projector elsewhere. Xiaomi managed to design a great product that delivers on all major fronts. The projector can be placed very close to the target surface and will produce screens with a 300cm diagonal.

Merry and bright

The Xiaomi Mijia has a rated brightness of 5,000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 3000:1, meaning that it only needs to be 50cm from a surface in order to produce a 150-inch display. Note that it does come with a smart component that, surprisingly enough, runs on Android 6.0; which can be left alone for many users.

Other noteworthy features include a pair of speakers, DTS-HD and Dolby Audio compatibility, MI user interface, a 25,000 hour lamp life, plenty of ports (three HDMI, USB 3.0, two audio, optical and Ethernet) and most importantly, a true, native 4K resolution thanks to a Texas Instruments DLP chip.

It doesn’t do HDR-10 though, no voice control, no smart apps, is not 3D compatible and there’s no Bluetooth plus we’d love if it had included an integrated soundbar.