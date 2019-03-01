The key digital trends in banking for 2019

The right technology enablers are extremely crucial for a business to flourish. That makes enabling technologies such as cloud, APIs, and blockchain exceedingly important and essential for any business. And these technologies are evolving rapidly. The agility, scale and speed of innovation that today’s realities demand cannot be achieved without the cloud. APIs are central to any ecosystem, whilst blockchain has brought in a level of transparency and immutability never seen before.

Having said that, emerging technologies such as AI, IoT and AR promise sci-fi like experiences. In fact, today these experiences lie more on the reality side of the evolution continuum which makes them exciting to watch and imperative to adopt. The report presents interesting use cases that are likely to take shape as early as December 2019. Banks are already using AI across their front, middle and back offices, and its applications will continue to make banking more customer-centric, immersive and yet invisible over the years to come. The confluence of AI, analytics, the Internet-of-Things, and AR will only compound and accelerate the ubiquity of banking. Scenarios such as our refrigerator ordering and purchasing groceries without any human intervention or such as those depicted in the movie “Her” are closer to reality than fantasy. Soon you will have visually interactive avatars of chatbots or AI.

As attractive as the above scenarios seem, achieving these requires a technological foundation that allows every application to deliver the value it is intended for and embraces the principles of deep business focus, comprehensive analytics, agnosticism, and automation-by-design. The technology trend of architectural evolution sums this up wonderfully and I would be remiss if I did not emphasise the importance of modern architecture.