Windows 7 and 8.1 users nudged in Windows 10's direction

Windows 7 and 8.1 users have received yet more encouragement to download Windows 10 later this summer after Microsoft secretly implemented a nudge in the right direction as part of a new update.

The optional KB3035583 update for the two older versions of Windows includes "additional capabilities for Windows Update notifications when new updates are available to the user" and upon further inspection Myce found that this was in fact a Windows 10 installer.

Users that choose to download the recommended-but-not-essential update will find that a new folder is added inside System32 called "GWX." This contains nine different files and an additional folder called "Download."

The file that matters is "GWXUXWorker.EXE," because inside the file description it includes the wording "Download Windows 10." Further to this, the config.xml file in the folder has the "OnlineAdURL" line that directs you to go to "https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkID=526874," where the update will presumably be waiting once released.

Freebie for the pirates

It applies to PCs running either Windows 8.1 or Windows 7 Service Pack 1 and anyone that wants to get hold of it has to manually check the box next to the update to receive it.

Microsoft confirmed in January that all Windows 7 and 8.1 PCs will get a free upgrade to Windows 10 upon release and that even includes pirated copies of the OS. Windows XP users, meanwhile, have to install Windows 7 or 8.1 before being able to use Windows 10.