Samsung and Amazon partner to bring Samsung Happy Hours to Indian customers

Samsung and Amazon India have partnered to bring Samsung Happy Hours to Indian customers,offering Samsung smartphones at attractive prices during the Happy Hours. The inaugural Samsung Happy Hours sale included offers on the Galaxy On5 Pro and the Galaxy On7 Pro, which were available earlier today between 12PM and 2PM with discounts up to Rs. 2,000.

While the phones on offer today were aimed at the entry-level customers, Samsung could extend these Happy Hour sales to other slightly costlier smartphones as well. The company issued a statement earlier today revealing that the inaugural Happy Hours sale on Amazon was a success, with phones flying off the shelves on Amazon.

Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said,

“We are extremely delighted to see the overwhelming response to our first ever “Happy Hours” sale on Amazon and Samsung Shop. The next edition of the “Happy Hours” will continue to have special deals and offers,”

Samsung Happy Hours to be held weekly

With the Happy Hours sales, Samsung and Amazon are experimenting with a new strategy to boost their sales. According to Samsung, the Happy Hours sale will now be held every week with similar offers.

Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India,

“We are thrilled by the remarkable customer response received on Amazon.in for the first Samsung “Happy Hours” event held earlier today, on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro and On5 Pro. We look forward to continue delighting our customers every week with such amazing offers,”.