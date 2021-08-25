Saints Row reboot: what can we expect to see from Volition’s next game?

A Saints Row reboot is expected to be revealed during Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, which takes place on August 25 at 11am PT / 7pm BST / 2pm ET (or August 26 at 4am AEST).

We’re hoping to see the game’s bonkers brand of off-the-wall action return, which is bound to go down well with those who prefer Saints Row’s more ridiculous take on Grand Theft Auto’s successful open world formula.

But it’s unclear at this stage whether the reboot will be a remake of the first Saints Row game or something entirely different. Rebooting the original Saints Row would certainly be an interesting proposition, especially as Saints Row only really “let loose” after Saints Row: The Third. The first two games in the series started out as a far more serious and grounded take on gangland warfare, before Saints Row descended into fighting aliens, attacking people with phallic objects and other general absurdities.

A teaser website for the Saints Row reboot first appeared on August 20, which featured a brick wall covered in graffiti. The word “rebooting” was accompanied by the Saints Row logo, and all but confirmed that a Saints Row reboot is coming. The wall has since been lavished with more graffiti, with the phrase “keep it strange” suggesting the Saints Row reboot won’t deviate too far from the silly antics of the previous games.

Saints Row reboot: cut to the chase

What is it? A reboot of Saints Row

A reboot of Saints Row When can I play it? TBC

TBC What can I play it on? TBC

(Image credit: Volition)

We’re expecting to get a Saints Row reboot release date at Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. We’d be surprised if it arrived this year, however, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. Koch Media confirmed in August 2019 that a new Saints Row game was in development, which means it could be further along than we think.

One thing we can predict with some degree of certainty is that the game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It remains to be seen if it will also be available on last-gen consoles, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Saints Row reboot come to PS4 and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version could also happen, especially as the game recently received Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package.

What is Saints Row?

(Image credit: Volition)

Saints Row started off as a fairly straight bat competitor to Rockstar’s colossal Grand Theft Auto series. Released in 2006, Saints Row was an Xbox 360 exclusive, though the game’s sequel, Saints Row 2, did make its way to PlayStation 3.

Both games were perhaps unfairly labeled as GTA clones, which led to developer Volition ripping up the rulebook for Saints Row: The Third. The move to being as daft as feasibly possible was generally well-received, particularly as there’s a growing number of gamers who miss the days when Grand Theft Auto didn’t take itself so seriously. The decision to let loose at least helped Saints Row carve out its own audience, and avoid further comparisons with Rockstar’s iconic series.

Saints Row reboot: what can we expect?

(Image credit: Volition/THQ)

While it’s unclear whether the Saints Row reboot will give the original game a wacky makeover, expect a lot of crude jokes, unthinkable weaponry and a general tendency to turn things up all the way to 11.

The Saints Row franchise has taken players to the depths of hell, given us superpowers and giant foam heads, so trying to predict exactly what we can expect from the Saints Row reboot is probably a fool’s errand, but that’s not going to stop us from trying.

If the reboot is based on the original game, we expect to return to the fictional locale of Stilwater, and a more comprehensive create-a-character option than what was available before. It’s likely the game will follow the same progression system of earning “Respect” by completing missions and side quests, though we’d be surprised if they weren’t significantly rejigged to fit Saints Row’s new kooky image.

You can expect the new Saints Row game to overcome the limitations that the developers may have faced back in 2006 when designing an open world game, which could lead to the map of Stilwater being expanded upon.

We’ll soon get a proper look at the game during Gamescom 2011 Opening Night Live, however, so stay tuned for more.

Saints Row reboot news

Want to know the latest Saints Row reboot news? You’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find all the biggest announcements about the Saints Row reboot that you won’t want to miss, so make sure you check back regularly to stay up to date.

Saints Row reboot website is live

A website for the Saints Row reboot is now live, and shows a brick wall covered in various graffiti. The most prominent piece of spray-can art can be found in the middle of the wall, and says “rebooting”. It doesn’t take a detective to figure out, then, that we’re getting a Saints Row reboot.