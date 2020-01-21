Regus staff data exposed after covert performance review

Performance data of more than 900 Regus employees has been made publicly available following a mystery shopper-style staff review.

Sales staff working for Regus, a major office-space provider and competitor to WeWork, were recorded showing undercover assessors around corporate spaces available for rent.

Information about their performance was later accidentally published on Trello , a web-based task scheduling tool. The spreadsheet containing names, addresses and performance scores was discoverable via a simple Google search.

According to a tweet by The Telegraph’s James Cook, the Regus files were discovered as a result of the same issue that exposed internal government and NHS files in 2018.

Round of applause

The names and addresses of assessors conducting the undercover evaluation were also included in the leaked spreadsheet. The assessors were employed by CX and real-world testing company Applause, brought in by Regus parent company IWG to conduct the evaluation.

“Team members are aware they are recorded for training purposes and each recording is shared with the individual team member and their coach to help them become even more successful in their roles,” said IWG.

“We are extremely concerned to learn that an external third-party provider, who implemented the exercise, inadvertently published online the outcomes of an internal training and development exercise.”

An Applause spokesperson also released a statement after the company was alerted to the blunder.

“Since being made aware of this issue, we have reiterated our InfoSec policies with our worldwide employees, and have run an internal audit to confirm that there are no other unapproved third-party software tools being used in any client engagements.”

