Pokemon Go Plus wearable broken by Pokemon Go

Niantic rolled out a new Pokémon Go update overnight and it has broken the Pokémon Go Plus wearable.

The issue is effecting both on iOS and Android players. It basically means your Pokémon Go wearable is just a very unfashionable bracelet right now.

Players are finding the new update means the Go Plus won’t work with your phone despite saying it’s still connected.

There isn’t a fix at the moment – rebooting your phone or unpairing the wearable won’t work – but Niantic has said it’s working on a fix for the problem.

The support page for Pokémon Go currently reads, “Trainers may experience issues with Pokémon GO Plus. We're aware and are working on a fix. Stand by for an update.”