Is Microsoft about to buy BlackBerry?

Rumours are once again swirling that BlackBerry is being targeted for acquisition by major players in the technology industry.

According to a report by DigiTimes the recent success of BlackBerry, which has seen it return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2014, has got some big names interested in acquiring it.

Some of the companies quoted by industry sources include Xiaomi Technology, Lenovo and Huawei. Outside of China, Microsoft is also reportedly interested, apparently commissioning investment companies to evaluate the possibility of taking over BlackBerry.

Berry picking

Although Microsoft's acquisition of Nokia hasn't exactly paid dividends for the Redmond company, it is apparently interested in BlackBerry to help strengthen its mobile technology division, as well as get hold of some possibly lucrative patents.

As for the Chinese-based manufacturers, they might have trouble getting through regulatory agencies in the US and Europe.

Nothing concrete has been confirmed, so take this news with a hefty dose of salt. We've contacted both Microsoft and BlackBerry for comment.