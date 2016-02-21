6 smartphones that turned into PCs

It all started with the Foleo, a laptop-sized device that ran Linux and was a mobile companion to Palm's then-popular Treo range of smartphones. It was similar in size to today's Chromebooks; some would say that it was launched too soon, in May 2007, just a few weeks before the Asus Eee PC which is widely credited with launching the Netbook craze, and was cancelled less than three months later after it was panned by the technology press - including techradar.

Why didn't it work out? It was too expensive ($499 with an introductory $100 rebate at the time), too limited and smartphones were not as powerful as they are now, which meant that you were effectively carrying two computing devices. More importantly it didn't have the required ecosystem to make it worth it - cloud computing was very much in its infancy back then.