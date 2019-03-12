Mozilla launches Firefox Send

In an effort to help users share files securely and privately, Mozilla has launched a new free encrypted file transfer service called Firefox Send.

Firefox Send was actually created back in 2017 as one of the company's Test Pilot experiments and now it has decided to make it into a fully fledged service.

Send sets itself apart from other file sharing services by using end-to-end encryption to help keep the data you share secure from the moment you share to the moment your file is opened.

The service also offers customizable security controls that let you choose when your file link expires, the number of downloads and whether you want to protect your data further by adding a password.

Firefox Send

Send also makes it easy for users to share large files. The service allows you to send files up to 1GB quickly but for files up to 2.5GB, you'll need to sign up for a free Firefox account.

Recipients also benefit from Send's simplicity as they simply receive a link and can download a file right away. They don't need to have a Firefox account to access any files sent to them which makes the sharing experience seamless for both parties since the service works from any browser.

While you can use Send from any web browser, the service will also soon be available as an Android app in beta.

Sharing files with the wrong recipient can have huge consequences for organizations, as we recently saw with Box, which is why Mozilla's new solution is a welcome approach as it puts security and privacy first.