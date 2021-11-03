Microsoft is giving businesses access to GPT-3

Microsoft is reportedly firming up plans to offer OpenAI’s Artificial intelligence ( AI ) language model GPT-3 to its business customers.

The new Azure OpenAI Service will be offered as part of its growing portfolio of business-oriented tools powered by its cloud computing platform.

Reporting on the development, The Verge explains that GPT-3 is touted as a new generation of AI language models, which are primarily deployed as autocomplete tools. Microsoft however intends to capitalize on GPT-3’s ability to parse language for business tasks such as summarizing documents, analyzing the sentiment of text, and generating ideas for projects and stories.

AI for business

GPT-derived tools aren’t exclusive to Microsoft, and The Verge says that startups like Copy.ai use the system to help customers write better work emails and pitch decks.

Microsoft has been associated with OpenAI for a couple of years now, starting with its $1 billion investment in the startup in 2019.

It then purchased an exclusive license to integrate GPT-3 into its products, which debuted earlier this year in the form of autocomplete features into its suite of PowerApps applications and its Visual Studio Code editor to enable developers to code applications using natural language inputs .

Microsoft now wants to repackage the system for larger businesses.

“A sports franchise could build an app for fans that offers reasoning of commentary and a summary of game highlights, lowlights and analysis in real time. Their marketing team could then use GPT-3’s capability to produce original content and help them brainstorm ideas for social media or blog posts and engage with fans more quickly,” is an example use case of the new Microsoft offering, according to The Verge.