Mobile Industry Extra: November 2021
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
Vodafone gets new channel head
Vodafone has appointed Joe Llewellyn, its current head of commercial as its new head of channel. Llewellyn replaces Kathy Quashie who will join Capita in January.
