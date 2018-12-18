Larry Ellison slams AWS

Amazon recently moved its own Oracle data warehouse to AWS but according to Oracle's outspoken co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison no one else in their right mind would follow suit.

During a conference call after releasing its second quarter earnings, Ellison highlighted why he believes his company's databases are better than Amazon's, saying:

"We have a huge technology leadership in database over Amazon. In terms of technology, there is no way that... any normal person would move from an Oracle database to an Amazon database."

During the AWS re:Invent conference last month, AWS CTO Werner Vogels gave an in-depth talk explaining why Amazon had decided to turn of its Oracle data warehouse and these remarks certainly got to Ellison.

From Oracle on-premise to Oracle public cloud

Ellison continued his rant on why moving from Oracle to AWS was a hassle highlighting how expensive and complicated the process is, saying:

“You've got to be willing to give up tons of reliability, tons of security, tons of performance... Nobody, save maybe Jeff Bezos, gave the command, 'I want to get off the Oracle database."

According to Ellison, Oracle will keep its 50 per cent relational database market share but the company will also expand it through the combination of its new Generation 2 Cloud infrastructure and its autonomous database technology.

He stressed his point further, saying:

"You will see rapid migration of Oracle from on-premise to the Oracle public cloud. Nobody else is going to go through that forced march to go on to the Amazon database."

Via ZDNet