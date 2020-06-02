Jailbreak iPhone security flaw fixed with new iOS 13.5.1 update

Apple has moved to address several serious security flaws with a new iOS update.

iOS 13.5.1 is being rolled out today following recent news that the software could have allowed iPhone jailbreak attacks.

Users can download the new version of iOS 13.5.1 now via their device's Settings menu, as well as an updated edition of watchOS 6.2.6, iPadOS 13.5.1 and new versions of HomePod and Apple TV.

iPhone jailbreak

“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple said in its notes for the new download, without providing any further information.

The release comes after the reveal of the Unc0ver jailbreak tool last month, which affected most iPhone models as well as the 2020 iPad Pro.

Named for the notorious hacking group that developed it, Unc0ver allows iPhone users to bypass Apple’s strict security controls on the kinds of software that can be installed on its devices, as well as customize their phones to a greater extent than is usually allowed.

The new jailbreak reportedly worked on iPhones running any version of Apple's operating system from iOS 11 onwards, including the latest iOS 13.5, which had only been released a few weeks ago.

Recent figures published by Apple found that 94 percent of iPhones currently run on iOS 12 or iOS 13, meaning the jailbreak kit could have affected nearly all of its phones in circulation.

It's not known if the new iOS 13.5.1 version patches the 0day kernel vulnerability that was being exploited by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool. Although the precise nature of the flaw is as yet unknown, such flaws could allow criminals to flood devices with malware and other damaging effects.

Via 9to5Mac