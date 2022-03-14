Gran Turismo 7's broken license tests and missions have now been fixed

Audio player loading…

Update: A new update for Gran Turismo 7 has arrived today, March 17, which has solved an issue that was preventing players from beating certain license tests and missions.



Update 1.07 fixes the bug where specified tires would not be equipped for certain events, which would make completing the affected challenges almost impossible. You can find the full list of previously bugged events in the original story below.



The update will come as a relief to those who have had to halt their progress in GT7's license tests, missions, or circuit experience, as these events should now once again be achievable, providing your driving is up to scratch.



The new patch also introduces a Broadcast Mode option to the Sound Volume settings, which will remove all music tracks that could potentially trigger copyright infringement notices from the game's BGM playlist, good news if you're someone who streams GT7 on YouTube or Twitch.



As highlighted on Gran Turismo 7's website, some known issues still remain, such as issues with the game's multiplayer lobby, spectator mode, and livery editor, but neither of these could be considered a game-breaking bug, like the problems before.



Original story: A number of Gran Turismo 7’s license tests and missions are currently proving impossible to beat after the game's latest update introduced a curious new bug that changes the recommended tires.

If you’ve been pulling your hair out trying to get gold in the game’s dirt license challenges – including the one lap time attack S-5 test – it turns out that the last GT7 update incorrectly changed the recommended tires that were previously needed to beat the best times, which has left many players turning to guides online.

The problem is, many of the guides show players completing the license tests before the patch was implemented, and therefore aren't applicable.

The bug also impacts a number of missions and circuit experiences, essentially halting players' progress until a fix is implemented. That's particularly frustrating if you're working your way through Gran Turismo 7's trophy list.

The good news is that the tires bug is a known issue, as highlighted on Gran Turismo’s website, and developer Polyphony Digital has said these issues will be solved in a future update. However, there’s no point attempting these challenges right now, as you're only setting yourself up for failure.



The licenses, missions, and circuit experiences affected by these issues are as follows:

Licences

[A-8] Dirt Driving: Beginner

[IB-5] Dirt Driving: Intermediate

[IA-3] Dirt Driving: Expert

[S-5] One Lap Time Attack

Missions

The Magic Mountain - Jeep Night Safari

Beyond the Horizon - Beginner Drifting 1, American Wilderness

Rolling Stone - Beginner Drifting 2

Moby Dick - Pylon Cone Knockdown 2, Intermediate Drifting 1

Gone with the Wind - Divine moves on the Spa, Intermediate Drifting 2

- Divine moves on the Spa, Intermediate Drifting 2 The Sun Also Rises - The White Winged Beast, Expert Drifting

Circuit Experiences

Colorado Springs

Fishermans Ranch

Sardegna - Windmills

Broken challenges aren't the only issues that the latest Gran Turismo 7 patch has introduced, however. Sometimes car settings cannot be edited, and decals applied in the Livery Editor can fail to show. There are also currently a number of issues with multiplayer lobbies and spectator mode, which will hopefully be ironed out soon.

Analysis: step away from the wheel for now

(Image credit: Sony Computer Interactive Entertainment)

Using the wrong set of tires might not sound like a big deal, but they can make a massive difference in Gran Turismo 7 when it comes to recording the best lap times, particularly on the game’s slippery rally tracks.

The only solution right now to this problem is to ignore these challenges and come back once this issue has been resolved. Otherwise, you'll just wind up annoyed and frustrated at your inability to beat the game's set times.



Gran Turismo 7 launched on March 4 for PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5, and we were extremely impressed with Polyphony Digital's latest entry in its racing sim series. "Gran Turismo 7 isn’t just the best entry in the long-running series, it sets the bar astronomically high for all future racing sims," we said in our five-star GT7 review.

If you haven't picked up Sony's premier racer yet, check out the best Gran Turismo 7 prices below in your area.