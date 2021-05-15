Google Cloud and SpaceX sign major computing deal

Google and SpaceX have signed a deal to install Starlink terminals at Google Cloud’s data centers around the world.

The companies say the agreement is mutually beneficial, as it will allow SpaceX to utilize the power of cloud for Starlink customers, while extending the satellite network’s speedy internet to Google’s enterprise cloud customers.

“Combining Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” said SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell.

Check out our list of the best cloud computing services right now

services right now We’ve rounded up the best cloud hosting providers

Here are the best cloud management software options around too

Elon Musk’s space company, which forged a similar agreement with Microsoft’s Azure cloud service last year, will install the first Starlink terminal at Google’s data center in New Albany, Ohio.

Secure data delivery

Once the network is operational, Google says that large organizations such as public sector agencies or businesses that operate in remote areas will be able to benefit from Starlink’s constellation of satellites to deliver cloud data and applications to the edge.

“We are delighted to partner with SpaceX to ensure that organizations with distributed footprints have seamless, secure, and fast access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running,” said Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure at Google Cloud.

So far, SpaceX has successfully placed over 1500 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit, and plans to launch several more in the near future.

The combined Starlink-Google Cloud capabilities are expected to be available to customers by the end of 2021.

Here's our list of the best small business servers available