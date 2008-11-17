'Technical hitch' weekend on Xbox Live

Xbox Live's new avatars finally arrive later this week

Xbox Live users were hit with numerous technical problems over the weekend, with hundreds of users being booted off the service.

The problems come a few days before the much-touted new Xbox Live Experience launches this coming Wednesday (19 November), featuring cutesy Mii-like avatars.

Microsoft's Xbox Live evangelist, Larry 'Major Nelson' Hyrb claims on his blog that over the weekend: "the Xbox Operations Centre noticed that a large number of members were disconnected from Xbox Live, some more than once."

Prevention is best cure

Hyrb added that they were "working to determine the root cause of this issue and to prevent it from happening again."

Xbox Live is down again today for maintenance for a couple of hours.

Stay tuned for much more on the Xbox 360's cutesy new dashboard upgrade throughout the week.