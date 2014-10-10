Minecraft digs into PS Vita next week, complete with cross-buy promotions

Sony announced in August that Minecraft was on its way to the PS Vita courtesy of experienced porters 4J Studios, but despite our suspicion that it would launch that month its release date has only just been divulged.

Sony Europe and Sony America have both revealed that Minecraft will launch digitally for PS Vita next week - October 14 in the US, and October 15 in the UK and Europe.

The retail version will follow on November 11.

Cross your heart

Luckily for rabid Minecraft fans the PS Vita adds some interesting cross-buy and upgrade opportunities to the game's ongoing saga.

Minecraft players on PS3 will be able to download the Vita version for free, for example, and likewise Vita players who purchase it next week will also get the PS3 version.

And saves and DLC transfer between both too.

Meanwhile PS3/Vita players can always upgrade to the PS4 version for just $5 (about £3, AU$6).

It seems Minecraft is destined to be one of those games that's available on just about every platform. We're mainly relieved Microsoft's ownership of Mojang hasn't yet poisoned the pixelated Minecraft well.