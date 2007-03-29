Teachers are game for classroom consoles

Could Grand Turismo 4 help with your road safety education?

Teachers in a Birmingham school are using Sony PlayStation Portables ( PSPs ) to teach kids French, Geography and History.

Pupils at Holyhead Secondary in Handsworth, Birmingham, are to start using the gaming consoles in lessons over the next few weeks. Teachers have been given two weeks' training in how to use the £150 handheld devices as teaching tools.

One staff member, Lorna Diprose, said: "The console is just like a minicomputer, but fast, and you can use it to tailor-make lessons for pupils who need support or stretching.

"Some people think it is exclusively a gaming machine and don't realise all the things it can do," Diprose told the Daily Mail .

The PSP pilot scheme starts after Easter and could be extended nationwide if successful.