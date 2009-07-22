Comics legend Stan Lee appears in game

Stan Lee to appear in forthcoming Marvel game from Activision

Activision has announced that comic book legend Stan Lee is set to make his first onscreen videogame cameo in the forthcoming Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2.

Lee lends his likeness and voice to a character whose role is central to the storyline in the game, based largely around the Marvel Civil War comics.

"I am thrilled to be making my first onscreen videogame cameo in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2," said Lee, who carries the enviable job title of 'Publisher Emeritus, Marvel Comics'.

"It's such a kick to see characters that I've helped create come to life in the game and now I'm a part of the Marvel videogame universe!"

Legendary creator

Rob Kostich, Activision's head of marketing for licensed properties, added: "Stan is a legend in the comic world and his appearance is yet another special treat that fans can look forward to when we bring back the largest army of playable Super Heroes and Super Villains this Fall."

If you fancy your chances as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, Iron Man, Deadpool, Venom, Green Goblin, Captain America and others, then Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 releases on all formats in September. Check out MarvelUltimateAlliance.com for more.