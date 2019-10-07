11 best open world games on PC today

The best open world games on PC are proof. Gaming PCs are now more powerful than ever before, and the best PC games have progressed in ways you wouldn’t have predicted only a decade ago.

Even conventionally linear franchises are opening up their worlds. The Witcher and Witcher 2, for example, were traditionally narrative-based RPGs, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt took that formula and spun it into one of the best open world games we’ve ever seen. And, a number of the best indie games have followed suit, adopting this style.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention all the outstanding franchises that have been open world games from the very start. Titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Grand Theft Auto V have not only set a lofty standard for the open world game design, but also taken it to a whole new level.

There are many amazing open world games on PC. However, since such games take up a lot of free time, you should only opt to play the best of the best. Fortunately, we here at TechRadar spend so much time playing open world games that we might just be the authority on the best open world games.

