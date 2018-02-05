Former Samsung VP joins Onecom

Graham Long, former Samsung VP, has joined Onecom, the company recently announced. After after almost a decade at Samsung, Long will help Onecom specialise even further in supplying connected audio-visual solutions to both businesses and the leisure industry.

Long has spent the last ten years at Samsung, where he was in charge of Samsung’s Enterprise Business in the UK and Ireland. He will lead Evolve AV, providing combined connectivity and audio-visual solutions led by Samsung technology. It seems as his first major project will be installing a huge Samsung LED screen, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, into The Ageas Bowl, making it UK’s first fully-connected cricket stadium.

Expertise

Onecom has great expectations from Long. “Graham’s wealth of expertise and depth of knowledge gained from heading up the Enterprise division of Samsung for many years, which included its commercial display business, will further reinforce the strong relationship between Evolve AV and Samsung,” said Onecom CEO Darren Ridge.

“We are very pleased to welcome him to the team where his expertise and innovative approach to targeting industry verticals and differentiated sales models will support Onecom and Evolve AV’s mission to lead the market in unified communications and audio-visual technology.”

Onecom is a Hampshire-based telecommunications company, with offices in both the UK and Northern Ireland. It operates from 12 regional offices, and manages more than 325,000 mobile connections.

The goal of Evolve AV is to offer the “very best in commercial video and content solutions” to retailers, hospitality and stadia operators in the country.