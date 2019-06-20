ExpressVPN ups simultaneous VPN connections to five

ExpressVPN, a popular VPN provider that currently ranks first in our best VPN buyers’ guide, now allows five devices to connect simultaneously on the same account. It was one of the most popular requests from its users and makes its premium price more palatable.

That is still one fewer than NordVPN (although the latter has a catch) and still half what IPVanish is offering. But there’s more to an award winning VPN than just how many devices you can connect at the same time. Note that you can still install the application on as many devices as possible. There was and still is no limit to installations. The limits are only applied to simultaneous connections.

Plus, ExpressVPN continues to run its 49% off promotional price and 3 FREE months if you take out an annual subscription - you can head to the ExpressVPN website for more details.

Go beyond the 5-devices limit

There are ways to circumvent that limit of five though. ExpressVPN itself mentions the fact that you can run the service from a compatible router. That will protect users that connect to it but not if they are out and about on mobile network (or on a public hotspot). The list of routers is pretty limited but ExpressVPN has confirmed that it is working hard to bring the service to newer and faster models.

Until then you can always buy a router from Flashrouters; the top-of-the-range Asus RT-AC5300 DD_WRT router for example is one of the best wireless routers on the market although it comes with a steep price.

You should also be able to achieve the same on a smartphone or laptop that doubles as a hotspot; Windows 10, iOS and Android allow you to run a hotspot for free.